The results of the consultation on whether or not the Brandywell should be renamed 'The Ryan McBride Stadium' have been revealed this afternoon.

4,678 (71%) voted to rename it 'The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.'

1,871 (29%) voted against.

This met the threshold of 500 respondents and a two thirds majority.

The proposal must now be ratified by Full Council at the end of the month.