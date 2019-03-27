Third Alchemy Assured Skills Academy launched

Alchemy Technology Services and North West Regional College in Derry have launched a third Assured Skills Academy, offering 20 training places and a potential career path in the company.

Funded by the Department for the Economy and delivered in conjunction with North West Regional College (NWRC), the Academy will give five weeks of industry-relevant pre-employment training to participants and a guaranteed job interview with Alchemy Technology Services upon successful completion of the course.

Ann Williamson, Head of Employer Skills at the Department, said the skills academy will deliver employment-ready skills to help the local workforce compete for jobs.

“The Department’s Assured Skills Academies help to support the local economy by offering employers access to people with the right skills to help their expanding businesses thrive. The Academies also provide high quality training opportunities that can lead to a fulfilling career path.”

Should Academy participants complete the training and be successful at interview, they will be working in Alchemy’s Centre of Excellence for Digital Transformation in the UK and European insurance market.

John Harkin, Director and Founder of Alchemy Technology Services, said: “The first two Assured Skills Academies were a great success and, thanks to the Department’s support, I am pleased there is an offer of 20 more training places that could lead to a career path as a Business Analyst or Technical Analyst at Alchemy. Our people from previous Academies are already working on projects globally and have travelled right across the UK and Europe.

“We are also delighted to be once again collaborating with North West Regional College to deliver the best possible pre-employment training.

“This is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to enter the insurance technology sector and I look forward to welcoming successful applicants into the Academy.”

Nicola Curry, Business Development Manager at NWRC, said the college, with support from the Department for the economy helps local businesses ‘maximise their potential and go further than before’.

“We look forward to delivering training to the next cohort of trainees for the Alchemy Technology Services Assured Skills Academy and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in their future career.”

Applications for the third Alchemy Technology Services Assured Skills Academy are open until April

2019. The Academy will commence on 24 June.

For more information and full details of how to apply, visit: www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills