Mayor of Derry and Strabane John Boyle has described the Foyle Cup as a “fantastic event” as the hundreds of young players arrived in Derry this week for the tournament.

A total of 400 teams are taking part in this year’s tournament, which runs until tomorrow.

The Mayor, Councillor John Boyle pictured with some of the youngsters yesterday as the O�"Neills Foyle Cup Parade its way into Guildhall Square.

The thousands of young players and their families from all over the world arrived ahead of the tournament getting under way at the start of this week.

The teams gathered on Tuesday for the annual Foyle Cup parade in the city centre, and were joined by Mayor of Derry & Strabane SDLP Councillor John Boyle and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said the Foyle Cup is “a fantastic event that showcases all the positive things about young people and sport”.

He also encouraged people to take time out to go and support the teams at the various sports pitches across the Council area and in Donegal.

The opening ceremony of the 2018 O'Neill's Foyle Cup.

He said: “The Foyle Cup is a fantastic event for the city and district and I am delighted to see so many teams from all over the world travelling here to take part.

“It’s a fantastic tournament and I want to extend my best wishes to all the teams and hope they enjoy the experience.

“Remember,” he added, it’s not about winning, the taking part is what counts.”

Derry has been a hive of activity all week as tens of thousands also gathered to take part in the ongoing Foyle Maritime Festival.

Speaking at Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Business & Community meeting on Tuesday, Chairperson Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue, said:

“After the issues last week, it’s really pleasing and delightful to see so many visitors to our city for the festival and events. It seems to be a success so far.

“ We have the Clipper, Foyle Cup music festivals and this is what Derry is really about and I hope people go away with good memories, and well done to all the organisers.”

