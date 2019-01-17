Thornhill site ‘ideal’ for retirement village - Dobbins

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has welcomed the green light for the redevelopment of Thornhill College site.

Colr. Dobbins said she was “delighted” that these plans are finally in a position to commence.

“The proposal for a retirement village within the former college site has been in process for some while now and now that legal sign-off has now been given it has now got the green light,” she said.

Colr. Dobbins said that as people are living longer, research has shown that already existing retirement areas are proving successful.

“This is an ideal setting for those in ‘sunset’ years with its riverside walkways and countryside setting,” she said.

“Three existing buildings at the front of the site will be retained to provide a Community Hub Building, Community Services Building and Site Warden Building.

“The remaining buildings will be demolished and redeveloped to provide a 65 bed care home and 68 semi-independent living units.

“The application also includes plans to remodel the former tennis courts on the site to provide a multi-use games area and allotments and remodel other parts of the site to incorporate formal landscape gardens and associated access, parking, drainage and landscape enhancement works.”

Colr. Dobbins said the redevelopment will also help solve another major issue in the area.

“This site has become the object of serious anti-social activities which have escalated in recent months. The main building and the outbuildings are is such disrepair that I genuinely would fear for the safety of those participating in these activities. This is definitely not a playground or a place.”