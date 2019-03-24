Thousands complete Chieftain's Walk in honour of Martin McGuinness

The family of Martin Mc Guinness have thanked the thousands of people who came out to support today’s Chieftains Walk in his honour.

The walk, from Ebrington Square to the Brandywell, was hailed a huge success as many people defied atrocious weather to take part.

Fiachra McGuinness said: “It was an incredible experience once again to see so many people turning out to remember our father and to raise funds for the Foyle Hospice and the Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“We want to thank the organising committee who did so much work to make it a success, the stewards, Derry Sinn Féin and all those who helped out in any way to make the walk another huge success.

“And of course we want to thank the people of Derry and further afield who registered, donated and turned out in huge numbers to honour our father in such a fitting way.”