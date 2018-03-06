Three arrested and drugs, cash and 'INLA paraphernalia' seized in Derry raids

Three men have been arrested and cannabis and 'INLA paraphernalia' seized during raids by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, the PSNI has confirmed.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, accompanied by local officers from Strand Road and Maydown, conducted a number of planned searches in the Derry on Tuesday, March 6 in relation to "ongoing INLA activity", police said.

Three men, aged 30, 36 and 44 were arrested and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A quantity of suspected cannabis, a sum of cash and "INLA paraphernalia" was seized during these searches.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said: “We are committed to protecting communities across Northern Ireland.

"Many areas face challenges from organised criminal gangs with paramilitary connections.

"Those who are involved in this type of criminality do not represent the interests of the community.

"We are committed to keeping people safe and will continue to work in partnership with local agencies, residents and community representatives to prevent and detect crime.

“Information from members of the public is absolutely vital in tackling serious crime and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force last year to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.