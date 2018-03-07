Three arrested in raids against 'INLA activity' released unconditionally

Three men arrested following raids by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force against 'INLA activity' in Derry yesterday have been released unconditionally.

The men aged 30, 36 and 44 had been arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that the three men have been released unconditionally.

The PSNI indicated, however, that the 30-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 4, pending review of the charge by the PPS.

A 27-year-old arrested separately today remains in police custody.