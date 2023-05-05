Liam Murray (18) of Strand Road was charged with assaulting a man on May 4.

Conor Calhoun (27) of Balliniska Heights in Derry was charged with assaulting the same man, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and two counts of criminal damage to police property again on the same date.

Joseph Calhoun (18) also of Balliniska Heights was charged unlawfully causing GBH and possessing an offensive weapon namely a glass bottle on May 4.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court was shown CCTV of the alleged attack and of three men who made off on bicycles.

One the men was said to have headbutted the alleged victim and another man was alleged to have struck him with a glass bottle.

Bail was opposed for all three due to the alleged risk of re-offending and fear of flight.

The officer said that Murray had 62 previous convictions and had only been released from prison last week.

At interview he told police he only wanted to 'scare' the alleged victim away, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client may be telling the truth as he did not take part in the more serious aspects of the incident.

He said that Murray had an address in Fermanagh that he could reside in.

The court was also told that when arrested, Conor Calhoun allegedly shouted and swore and then urinated in a police vehicle.

When placed in a cell he allegedly defecated on the floor and smeared it on the walls.

The officer said he had 21 previous convictions and his proposed address was unsuitable as it was less than one mile from the alleged victim.

Defence counsel Grainne McAnaney said that her client had indulged in 'horrendous behaviour'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he would grant Murray bail on condition he does not enter Derry.

As regards Conor Calhoun he said his alleged behaviour was 'disgraceful' and added that his address was too close to the alleged victim.

He refused bail for both Conor Calhoun and Joseph Colhoun.