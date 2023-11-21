Three people rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI after boat capsizes
Lough Swilly RNLI have outlined how, at 13.48 on Monday, November 20, they were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard after concerned members of the public reported an overturned boat on the Lough.
The crew quickly made their way to the last known location of the small vessel and helped the three people out of the water onto the beach.
None of the casualties required any further medical attention and the volunteer crew returned to Ned's Point, refuelled and made ready for service.
Lough Swilly RNLI thanked the ‘numerous members of the public who contacted the emergency services’ and ‘kept everyone updated until the three casualties eventually made it to safety’.
"Your help was greatly appreciated.”
They added: “Remember if you're in difficulty in or on the water or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. #SavingLivesAtSea”