Three people were rescued on Monday after their boat overturned on Lough Swilly.

Lough Swilly RNLI have outlined how, at 13.48 on Monday, November 20, they were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard after concerned members of the public reported an overturned boat on the Lough.

The crew quickly made their way to the last known location of the small vessel and helped the three people out of the water onto the beach.

None of the casualties required any further medical attention and the volunteer crew returned to Ned's Point, refuelled and made ready for service.

The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.

Lough Swilly RNLI thanked the ‘numerous members of the public who contacted the emergency services’ and ‘kept everyone updated until the three casualties eventually made it to safety’.

"Your help was greatly appreciated.”