Tiny careless minority behind bomb hoax, says Derry police officer

Those behind an elaborate hoax that sparked the evacuation of several homes in the Brandwell yesterday are a tiny minority who don't care about their own communities, a Derry police officer has warned.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “Firstly, I want to thank the local community and, in particular, the people who had to leave their homes while we worked to make the scene safe.

"I understand the frustration of the community and the disruption this has caused, but we are committed to keeping people safe - that is of paramount importance to us.

"I can see how the reckless actions of a very small minority of people who clearly don’t care about the community have disrupted everyday life.

"Therefore, I am appealing to anyone who can help identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice to contact us.

"Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 286 of 03/05/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”