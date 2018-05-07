Tony Taylor case to be raised in Seanad

Derry republican Tony Taylor's continued incarceration will be raised in the Seanad on Tuesday.

Sinn Féin senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has said he will again call for his immediate release.

He said: “It is now over two years from Tony Taylor’s arrest and subsequent imprisonment. Tony’s continued detention is wrong and is a violation of his human rights.

“Sinn Féin has consistently stated that if evidence exists to show that Tony Taylor is a risk to the public, it should be put before him and his legal team in an open court so that this can be challenged.

“Over the course of the past two years, the British government has failed to produce any evidence which could in any way justify his continued detention.

“I am calling on the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the Irish government to clarify what engagement they have had with the British government regarding the Tony Taylor case and to state whether they have asserted their dissatisfaction in relation to his case.

“Sinn Féin will continue to raise this matter with both the Irish and British governments until Tony Taylor is released.”