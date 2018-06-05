Tourism Ireland bringing Derry to a global audience

Tourism Ireland has unveiled a new video honing in on Derry as an ideal location, as the local tourism drive continues to gather pace.

The new online video, titled ‘Top Things to do in Derry-Londonderry’, promotes Derry City & County as ‘A City at the heart of things - Where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coast’ and is being promoted across the world.

The slick one minute production features local tourist attractions, including the City Walls, Guildhall, Peace Bridge and the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in County Derry, as well as the city’s flagship Hallowe’en festival. The Museum of Free Derry, Tower Museum and Playhouse are also included.

The recent food renaissance and the vibrant local nightlife scene in the city is also represented.

A spokesperson for Tourism Ireland said: “The video is full of with great suggestions of things to do and see in and around the Walled City.”

She added that the video was created “to encourage potential visitors around the world to come and visit a city that is both diverse in culture and rich in history.”

The film is being promoted to potential visitors through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (around 4.23 million fans worldwide), Twitter (495,000 followers) and YouTube.

It comes just week after the unveiling of an ambitious new council-led Tourism Strategy locally, which aims to double tourist spend in Derry & Strabane to £100m by 2025. The new strategy also aims to create up to 1,000 new jobs in the tourism sector, which has been growing rapidly in the region over recent years.