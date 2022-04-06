Traffic and travel: Glenshane Road in Derry reopens after road traffic collision

The Glenshane Road in Derry has reopened after a road traffic collision this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:11 pm

The Glenshane Road was closed from its junction at Ardmore Road to the Altnagelvin roundabout due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

A recovery team worked throughout the afternoon to remove a lorry near the junction with the Belt Road.

Diversions were put in place for a time.

Police diverting traffic this afternoon.
Recovery crews at the scene shortly before 3pm.
