Traffic and travel: Glenshane Road in Derry reopens after road traffic collision
The Glenshane Road in Derry has reopened after a road traffic collision this afternoon.
By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:11 pm
The Glenshane Road was closed from its junction at Ardmore Road to the Altnagelvin roundabout due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
A recovery team worked throughout the afternoon to remove a lorry near the junction with the Belt Road.
Diversions were put in place for a time.