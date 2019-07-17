Ballykelly traffic restrictions lifted for duration of The Open

The traffic congestion that's been getting on drivers' nerves in Ballykelly this summer is to be eased for a few days to facilitate The Open golf tournament down the road at Portrush.

Significant delays have been reported at Balllykelly since June after Northern Ireland Water started sewerage upgrade works.

But to facilitate people travelling east to The Open from Derry the sewerage works have been put on hold.

Lane restrictions and temporary traffic lights have been removed in the hope that this will ease traffic flows for the duration of golf championship.