Derry is going crazy about this photo of an overturned car outside Foyle Arena

Derry people are reacting in their hundreds to the news of an overturned car outside the Foyle Arena on Thursday morning.

Images of the overturned vehicle have been shared across a variety of social media platforms.

The image of the overturned car outside Foyle Arena circulated on social media. (Photo: Cop Vosa Watch Derry)

Thankfully, the overturned car was not in an accident - the entire scene has been staged as part of the Roadsafe Roadshow which is supported by AXA Northern Ireland.

DJ Hix from Cool FM is broadcasting live from the Foyle Arena.

PSNI officers are also taking part in the event.

"Looks like someone was a little too eager to get to the gym this morning," joked one Derry man.

"That's not a real crash that's the police setting up a talk thing - seen that car used a lot," said another.

For more information visit the PSNI Road Policing Unit website.