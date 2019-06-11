Derry tourism office to move to new £1.075m city centre hub next year

A new £1.075m international, state-of-the-art 'Visitor Welcome Centre' in Waterloo Place is set to replace the old tourist offices on Foyle Street.

The Mayor of Derry city and Strabane, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said the relocation to a site right in the middle of the centre of Derry was an exciting development.

She encouraged members of the public to attend a public information event in the Visit Derry offices at 1-3 Waterloo Place on Thursday, June 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is a hugely significant project for Derry City and Strabane District Council and an integral part of our Tourism Strategy. We feel it is important to engage with the wider community and to keep them informed of our plans for this exciting tourism project.

"We are hoping as many people as possible come along on June 20 to find out more about it and get a look at the proposed design concepts,” said the Mayor.

To date Council has appointed an Integrated Consultant Team and an Interpretative Designer to deliver on the project that has been funded by Tourism NI £500,000, Derry City and Strabane District Council £350,000 and the Department for Communities £225,000.

The new facility is due to open in the summer of 2020 and will create an "engaging immersive visitor experience" that promotes the region's broad "Culture and Heritage offering," the Mayor explained.