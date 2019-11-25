Translink unwraps Derry festive travel package

Translink has announced late night services and widespread fare discounts for customers travelling on public transport during the festive season.

The Festive #Smartmovers travel package was welcomed by Derry and Strabane District Council who have backed Translink’s efforts to encourage shoppers, partygoers and visitors to the area to use public transport with full details available online now at www.translink.co.uk/christmas.

Keeping Derry moving over the festive season, passengers can enjoy one third-off day return tickets on all Ulsterbus, Goldline and NI Railways services after 9.30am (Monday-Friday) and all-day Saturday and Sunday until December 29 on train services with increased capacity to cater for extra demand.

For those making the most of late-night shopping and festive parties, midnight services are available on the Goldline 212 service every Friday and Saturday until December 21, with a new £11 day return ticket to Belfast on the 4.15am departure for early risers.

Further discounts include a reduced Friends and Family day ticket at just £18 until January 1; unlimited all-day travel for just £2 on the Foyle Metro; and unlimited day travel on all Ulsterbus and Goldline services with the Bus Rambler Ticket for just £9.50.

Announcing the package, Alan Young of Translink said: “With Christmas just weeks away, this is a very busy time of year and we’ll be working hard to meet our customers’ festive travel requirements whether they’re making a journey home, shopping for gifts or catching up with family and friends.

“Our widespread service enhancements, late night services and fantastic choice of discount tickets will hopefully help cut the cost of Christmas, support local traders and offer hassle-free journeys over the festive season.”

For full details visit translink.co.uk/Christmas and follow @Translink_NI #smartmovers. Terms and conditions apply.

Now in its third year, Translink’s ‘Stuff A Bus’ Toy Appeal needs the public’s support to help stuff a double decker bus with more than 20,000 presents. A collection point is located at the Foyle Street Bus Station, Derry~Londonderry until December 17 for anyone who wishes to donate. Purchasing just one extra gift could make a difference to a child’s life this Christmas. Follow the conversation online using #StuffABusNI.