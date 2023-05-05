The late Aidy Clarkin who tragically died following a road accident on Thursday.

Aidy was involved in a single vehicle collision on the Lisnamuck Road shortly after 5pm.

The investigation is ongoing and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1531 of 04/05/23.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The accident occurred on the Lisnamuck Road

Mr. Clarkin sadly passed away after he was involved in the single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore.

The accident occurred on the road off the main Glenshane Road between Derry and Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Harrison from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening, May 4 that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The road was closed until the early hours of Friday morning as emergency services attended the accident.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for witnesses and information following the road accident.

