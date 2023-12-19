200 metre section of Trench Road to close for six weeks
A 200 metre section of the Trench Road is to be closed for six weeks early next year to facilitate excavations for works by NI Water.
The C516 linking the Waterside with Newbuildings and Donemana will be closed from Monday, January 8, to Friday, February 16.
The closure will be effective from 1000 metres south of the Belt Road to 800 metres south of the Belt Road.
"Vehicles requiring access to lands or premises abutting the closed length of road will be accommodated,” the Department for Infrastructure advised.