21 pictures of punters in the Don Bar and at the Lifford dog track in January 2004
The Don Bar on Creggan Hill is a Derry institution and has been a popular watering hole for the residents of the Moor, Bogside, Rosemount and Creggan areas for generations.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:47 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
The Lifford greyhound track is another hotspot for sport and recreation that is still going strong today.
Here is a selection of photographs of punters enjoying the crack and the company in The Don and at the dogs in January 2004. Enjoy!
