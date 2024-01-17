News you can trust since 1772
Brian 'Barney' O'Reilly enjoying a half pint of stout in his favourite corner in The Don Bar on a Sunday evening in January 2004.Brian 'Barney' O'Reilly enjoying a half pint of stout in his favourite corner in The Don Bar on a Sunday evening in January 2004.
Brian 'Barney' O'Reilly enjoying a half pint of stout in his favourite corner in The Don Bar on a Sunday evening in January 2004.

21 pictures of punters in the Don Bar and at the Lifford dog track in January 2004

The Don Bar on Creggan Hill is a Derry institution and has been a popular watering hole for the residents of the Moor, Bogside, Rosemount and Creggan areas for generations.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:47 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT

The Lifford greyhound track is another hotspot for sport and recreation that is still going strong today.

Here is a selection of photographs of punters enjoying the crack and the company in The Don and at the dogs in January 2004. Enjoy!

Punters enjoying the stout in The Don Bar in January 2004.

1. Punters enjoying the stout in The Don Bar in January 2004.

Punters enjoying the stout in The Don Bar in January 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Regulars enjoying the company in The Don Bar in January 2004.

2. Regulars enjoying the company in The Don Bar in January 2004.

Regulars enjoying the company in The Don Bar in January 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Smiling faces in The Don Bar in January 2004.

3. Smiling faces in The Don Bar in January 2004.

Smiling faces in The Don Bar in January 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
A night out at the Lifford dog track in January 2004.

4. A night out at the Lifford dog track in January 2004.

A night out at the Lifford dog track in January 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RosemountDerry