A 40 miles per hour speed limit is to be imposed on a section of the A2 Clooney Road for the first two months of next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The restriction will be put in place by the Department for Infrastructure to facilitate works on the western approach to Ballykelly.

The speed limit will be imposed from New Year’s Day until February 29, 2024, from 150 metres west of the A2’s junction with the Carnamuff Road to its junction with the Neptune Road at the Lough View estate, formerly the Shackleton barracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to the above speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course,” DfI stated.

The restriction will be imposed on the A2 Clooney Road from just before its junction with the Carnamuff Road.