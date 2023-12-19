40 miles per hour speed limit for two months on A2 Clooney Road
The restriction will be put in place by the Department for Infrastructure to facilitate works on the western approach to Ballykelly.
The speed limit will be imposed from New Year’s Day until February 29, 2024, from 150 metres west of the A2’s junction with the Carnamuff Road to its junction with the Neptune Road at the Lough View estate, formerly the Shackleton barracks.
"Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to the above speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course,” DfI stated.
DfI is putting the temporary restriction in place to facilitate works that are scheduled to be executed at the start of 2024. The speed limits is being proposed under the Road Traffic Regulation (NI) Order 1997.