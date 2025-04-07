40 miles per hour speed limit on A2 Clooney Road at Greysteel until end of May

The Clooney Road at Greysteel.
A 40 miles per hour speed limit has been put in place on a section of the main A2 Clooney Road between Derry and Limavady until the end of May.

The limit commenced on Monday, April 7, and will expire on Friday, May 30.

Motorists travelling on the A2 Clooney Road in the Greysteel area will be affected with the limit applying ‘from a point 500 metres west of its junction with C519 Carnamuff Road to its junction with U220 Vale Road’.

The Department of Infrastructure has imposed the speed restriction due to proposed works on the artery.

"Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to the above speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course,” a DfI notice states.

The temporary speed limit was made under the Road Traffic Regulation (Northern Ireland) Order 1997.

