40 miles per hour speed limit to facilitate road works on Derry to Limavady road
The limit will be in place on the A2 Clooney Road from a point 500 metres west of its junction with C519 Carnamuff Road to its junction with U220 Vale Road between Monday, September 1 and Friday, October 3.
Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course, a public notice issued by the Department for Infrastructure has advised.
The restrictions are being put in place as part of the £2.6million Active Travel scheme for the A2 Clooney Road that has been ongoing for almost a year.
Improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists as well as resurfacing of the carriageway are being implemented.