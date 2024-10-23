6,808 car park penalty fines in Derry and Strabane raise £254,142 – a 29% hike
According to the new figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, Derry City and Strabane District Council issued 1,544 more parking fines between 2023-2024, compared to 2022-23.
Between April 2022 and the end of March 2023, 5,264 penalty charge notices were issued by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
In comparison, between April 2023 and the end of March 2024 , this number increased to 6,808 penalty charge notices, marking a 29.3 per cent increase year-on-year.
On average, 19 fines were issued per day between April 2023 and the end of March 2024, compared to 14 per day during the previous 12 months.
The surge in fines has also led to a significant increase in revenue for the council.
From April 2022 to March 2023, parking fines generated £195,618 for Derry City and Strabane District Council.
In the following year (April 2023 to March 2024), this figure increased to £254,142, representing a 29.9 per cent increase from parking fines.
Bishop Street Car Park emerged as the Derry City and Strabane location with the highest number of fines between 2023-24, with 1,134 reported.
In the previous reporting period, Bishop Street Car Park again held the top spot, with 888 fines issued.
The total fines by car park were as follows:
Bishop Street Car Park: 1,134 (up from 888). Victoria Market Car Park: 973 (up from 784). William Street Car Park: 713 (up from 537). Foyle Street Car Park: 546 (up from 495). Railway Street Car Park: 402 (up from 294). Strand Road Car Park: 369 (up from 288). Carlisle Road Car Park: 353 (up from 272). Foyle Road Car Park: 335 (up from 276). Butcher Street Car Park (Strabane): 329 (up from 270). Foyle Valley Railway Museum Car Park: 326 (up from 99). Lower Main Street North Car Park (Strabane): 306 (up from 234). Spencer Road Car Park: 295 (up from 245). Queen's Quay Car Park: 282 (up from 246). Upper Main Street Car Park (Strabane): 279 (up from 189).
Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: "These figures should be a reminder for all drivers to carefully check any nearby signs before parking – especially in busy areas or places they aren’t familiar with. Nobody wants to find a parking fine come through their letterbox.
"Also, if you think the fine is unfair or it’s incorrect, don’t forget you have 28 days to appeal to an independent tribunal. And, if it is correct, you might be able to reduce the fine by paying sooner rather than later.”
