Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr. O’Dowd was asked about the level of ‘no shows’ by the SDLP Infrastructure spokesman Mark H. Durkan.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) show that 4,449 vehicles failed to attend a booked vehicle test at Newbuildings in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was an increase of 76 per cent from 2,526 non-appearances in 2018/19.

The Newbuildings MOT test centre.

The number of missed appointments decreased during the COVID-19 period locally with 2,189 no shows in 2019/20 and 638 in 2020/21, rising to 3,064 in 2021/22.

But in 2022/23 Newbuildings had the third highest number of missed bookings in the North after Balmoral in South Belfast (4,844) and Newtownards (4,686).