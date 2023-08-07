82% of all motoring offences in Derry City & Strabane committed by men

Data shows that between January 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023, 1,191 motoring offences were detected by the PSNI in Derry and Strabane .

Male versus female drivers per area followed the same trend with male drivers committing more offences than females in every policing district across Northern Ireland .

The highest percentage of male to female offences was in Fermanagh and Omagh with 85% male, followed by Newry, Mourne and Down with 83% – with all regions having 75% or more of all offences carried out by males, with an average of 80% across the whole of the North.