News you can trust since 1772

82% of all motoring offences in Derry City & Strabane committed by men

New data analysed by CompareNI.com show 82 per cent of all motoring offences in Derry City and Strabane in the first five months of 2023 were committed by men.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

Data shows that between January 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023, 1,191 motoring offences were detected by the PSNI in Derry and Strabane.

Of these 972 (82 per cent) were men and 219 were women.

Male versus female drivers per area followed the same trend with male drivers committing more offences than females in every policing district across Northern Ireland.

The highest percentage of male to female offences was in Fermanagh and Omagh with 85% male, followed by Newry, Mourne and Down with 83% – with all regions having 75% or more of all offences carried out by males, with an average of 80% across the whole of the North.

CompareNI.com is the North’s largest price comparison website. Visit CompareNI.com

Related topics:Derry CityStrabaneDataPSNINorthern IrelandNorthNewryOmagh