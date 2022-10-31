A5 improvements underway while start date for multi-million pound WTC awaited

Recent upgrade works have included new street signage and road markings on the southern section of the Derry to Dublin road as well as resurfacing and the realignment of roads near Victoria Bridge.

The outgoing Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd outlined the latest developments on the A5 recently in response to an Assembly Question.

This was prior to the expiry of the deadline for the re-formation of an Executive last Friday after which all of the caretaker ministers left office.

The A5

Mr. O’Dowd, responding to a query from West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, said he remained committed to the A5 WTC project, stating: “The removal of the strategic traffic from the existing road will leave it much safer for all road users and improve the quality of life for those who reside in the vicinity of this busy road.

“I recognise that road safety has long been an issue on the existing A5 and I remain committed to carrying out road improvements on this strategic route until such time that the proposed A5 dual carriageway is constructed.”

Mr. O’Dowd said DfI has in the meantime been improving the existing road way.

“In recent years there have been a number of schemes completed on the A5 including resurfacing and realignment works as well as improvements for pedestrians at Ballymacilroy. Resurfacing, realignment of the carriageway and construction of laybys was also completed at Milltown close to Victoria Bridge.

“I am pleased to confirm that there are a number of proposed road improvements on the A5 included within the Local Transport and Safety Measures Programme for 2022-2023.

“Works to provide street lighting at Garvaghy commenced on Monday 3 October 2022. This will complement new road markings and signage which were recently installed at this location.

“There are also proposals to upgrade the road signage on the A5 from Aughnacloy to Ballygawley. This follows the recent upgrade of road markings and signage along the A5 between Ballygawley to Omagh,” stated Mr. O’Dowd.

Further works are planned along the southern section of the Derry to Dublin road with DfI liaising with the PSNI on safety.

“Other proposed works include a Junction Improvement Scheme on the A5 Great Northern Road, Omagh at Homebase Junction and three resurfacing schemes which will improve the skid resistance on the existing road.

“My officials will continue to work closely with the PSNI to identify any further measures that can be taken to improve safety on the existing A5 road,” said Mr. O’Dowd.

Briefing Derry City and Strabane District Council recently Mr. O’Dowd said a significant number of lives have been lost on the A5.