ALERT: Two vehicle collision in Limavady - road blocked at present
The PSNI have issued travel advice after a two vehicle collision in Limavady.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 6:30 pm
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the road is blocked on the Broad Road, Limavady due to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
The alert was issued shortly after 6.20pm on Monday, December 6.
No further details about the incident have been released.