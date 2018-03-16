Belt Road to close for resurfacing project

A section of Belt Road is to close next week to facilitate a resurfacing and reconstruction scheme.

The £106,000 scheme involves resurfacing a section of the road heading south westwards from Irish Street to Church Road.

The Department for Infrastructure said that to facilitate the resurfacing it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from March 19 to April 1 daily between 9.30am and 6.00pm.

Access for local residents and businesses will be accommodated.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “A diversion will be clearly signposted via B523 Irish Street, U1155 Strabane Old Road, U1155 Woodside Road, U1156 Gortinure Road, A5 Victoria Road, B48 Duncastle Road, C516 Trench Road and vice versa.

“Road users may experience some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

It is expected that the work will be completed by April 1, however, this is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com