Cars and vans are to be banned from waiting on a stretch of road in Nelson Drive under a new order from the Department for Infrastructure.

The Parking and Waiting Restrictions (Derry/ Londonderry) (Amendment) Order (NI) 2025 will prohibit vehicles waiting at any time (loading and unloading permitted) on Nelson Drive at the car park and playing pitches close to its junction with Sperrin Park and Broomhall Avenue.

"Vehicles are excepted from the prohibition in certain circumstances,” DfI advised.

View at www.infrastructure-ni. gov.uk/consultations