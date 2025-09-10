Caw roundabout traffic upgrade approved with work to get under way in early 2026

Officials have approved the Caw Roundabout upgrade in Derry with work expected to commence early next year.

Roads Minister Liz Kimmins said the upgrade will be delivered sooner than anticipated and will be completed by November 2026 at the latest.

“Following detailed considerations, I am advised that my officials have given approval to the alternative mitigation strategy put forward by the developer, South Bank Square.

"The alternative proposals will see the Caw Roundabout upgrade delivered sooner, with the works to be in place prior to occupation of more than 262 dwellings. In addition, the upgrade is time-bound and must be completed prior to the end of November 2026,” she stated in response to an Assembly Question table by DUP MLA Gary Middleton.

Caw roundabout

Mr. Middleton said: “I am delighted to see that the Department for Infrastructure has approved the proposals by South Bank Square, which will see the upgrade of Caw Roundabout delivered sooner than previously anticipated. This is a significant step forward for road safety and traffic flow in the area.

"The Minister has confirmed to me that detailed design work is expected to be agreed later this year, with construction commencing in early 2026.

"The congestion and safety concerns at Caw Roundabout have been a persistent issue for local residents and commuters.”

Ms. Kimmins stated: “My officials continue to work with the developer to progress the detailed design of the Caw Roundabout upgrade. The preliminary design and design parameters have been agreed and it is anticipated that the detailed design will be agreed later this year, to enable the works to commence on site in early 2026.”