Chris Conway to leave his role as Translink Group Chief Executive

Chris Conway is to leave the role of Translink Chief Executive next Spring.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Conway said: “It has been a privilege to serve the public in this role and to work with an exceptional team of hardworking and dedicated people, who make such a positive impact to life in NI.”

He joined the role in September 2015. During his tenure, Translink saw record passenger growth and many high-profile investments including the NW Transport Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Allen, Chair of Translink said: “I would like to pay tribute to Chris and extend my sincere thanks for his outstanding leadership. Over the past decade, his vision and values have not only reshaped public transport in Northern Ireland but have also propelled it forward with purpose and ambition.

Chris Conway

“Under his stewardship, Translink has undergone a remarkable transformation. His enduring legacy will be defined by innovation, sustainability, and civic impact - a solid foundation for future growth.”

The recruitment process for a new CEO will begin in the coming weeks.