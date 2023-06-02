News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

City Cemetery driving restrictions due to road works

Visitors to the City Cemetery have been advised to be aware of driving restrictions as a result of roads works throughout Friday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
City CemeteryCity Cemetery
City Cemetery

“Due to ongoing road works within the middle section of the Cemetery, the lower end is only accessible through the Lone Moor Road entrance and the top section only accessible through the Creggan gate.

“Visitors are urged to both enter and exit using the same gate,” a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) advised the public.

Read More
Fresh details of new 4000 plot cemetery near Derry/Donegal border that will cate...
Related topics:Derry CityStrabane District Council