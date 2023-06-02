City Cemetery driving restrictions due to road works
Visitors to the City Cemetery have been advised to be aware of driving restrictions as a result of roads works throughout Friday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
“Due to ongoing road works within the middle section of the Cemetery, the lower end is only accessible through the Lone Moor Road entrance and the top section only accessible through the Creggan gate.
“Visitors are urged to both enter and exit using the same gate,” a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) advised the public.