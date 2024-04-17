Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department for Infrastructure has indicated that in order to carry out surfacing work, portions of the A2 Clooney Road dual carriageway will be closed each night at 7pm and will re-open each morning at 7am at the latest.

On most mornings, contractors intend having the road re-opened at 6am, according to DfI.

On the evening of Saturday, April 20, and morning of Sunday, April 21, meanwhile, the city bound lanes of the dual carriageway will be closed between the roundabout at City of Derry Airport and Caw Roundabout.

City of Derry Airport

Traffic travelling towards the city will be diverted via B118 Ballygudden Road – B118 Main Street, Eglinton – B118 Woodvale Road – B118 Tamnaherin Road – B118 Glenshane Road – A6 Glenshane Road – A514 Crescent Link to Caw Roundabout.

Limavady bound traffic will be unaffected.

From the evening of Sunday, April 21 and each night during the following week, the Limavady bound lanes of the dual carriageway for approximately 1100 metres approaching Campsie Roundabout will be closed.

Traffic travelling towards Limavady will be diverted via Caw Roundabout – A514 Crescent Link – A6 Glenshane Road – B118 Tamnaherin Road – B118 Woodvale Road – B118 Main Street, Eglinton – B118 Coolafinney Road to A2 Clooney Road.

City bound traffic will be unaffected.

From the evening of Sunday, April 28 and each night during the following week, Longfield Roundabout (at City of Derry Airport) will be closed.

Traffic will be diverted via U2132 Brisland Road – U1142 Craigbrack Road – B118 Ballygudden Road – B118 Main Street, Eglinton – B118 Coolafinney Road to A2 Clooney Road and vice versa.

Traffic travelling to City of Derry Airport will be diverted via C582 McLean Road and C582 Clooney Road.