Co. Derry cyclist killed after colliding with car

A cyclist from Co. Derry has died in hospital after he was involved in a road traffic collision at the weekend.

Timmy Little, 45, from Limavady, was seriously injured when he was struck by a car near Dunmurry shortly before 8:30am on Sunday October 14.

The collision occurred near Dunmurry at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesman confirmed Mr. Little had passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast on Tuesday.

The PSNI and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland attended the scene of collision.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and would encourage witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101.