Co. Derry man (22) killed in road traffic collision

A 22 year-old man from Co. Derry has died as a result of a one vehicle road traffic collision on Thursday evening.

Reece Kelly, from the Draperstown area, was pronounced dead at the scene whilst three other men were taken to hospital with one described as being in a critical condition.

The collision occurred on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred on the Newferry Road, near Bellaghy, at around 5:00pm.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation and officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed or who has dash-cam footage of the collision or who saw the black BMW car being driven in the area before the collision to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 931 25/10/18.

The collision occurred when a BMW car with four men on board left the road.