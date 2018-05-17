Commuters slam overcrowded train service

Rail passengers have hit out over limited seating on a Translink train between Derry and Belfast this morning.

Commenting on the service, one commuter said: “I was on the train to Belfast this morning and the vast majority who got on at Ballymena were standing as well as everyone who got on at Antrim.

“As you can imagine people aren’t exactly happy with it. One person said it’s the same every year the Balmoral Show is on. You’d think Translink would learn and put on a double carriage train.”

Responding to the claim, a Translink spokesperson said: “During the Balmoral Show we transport thousands of additional passengers on board train, coach and bus services for travel to and from the event including enhanced services to accommodate demand.

“Although some passengers were standing on this train, this is well within safety parameters.

“We’re also advising visitors to the show to avoid journeys at peak commuter travel times.”