Safety fears have been raised around the high volume and speed of traffic travelling through two of Inishowen’s busiest villages.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Muff and Burnfoot have raised concerns over an inability to cross the main roads or drive safely in the villages, which are both close to the Derry border.

There have now been calls for traffic management in both locations and Inishowen Councillor Terry Crossan has urged residents to engage with upcoming public consultations on the implementation of new speed routes in Donegal. Both Muff and Burnfoot are included in these proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in Burnfoot also contacted the Journal this week to raise concerns about traffic volume. They told how it has become ‘almost impossible’ to cross the road, on foot or by car, to access shops and services due to the level and speed of traffic travelling through the village.

Burnfoot.. Picture: Google Earth.

Sinn Fein Councillor Crossan said while he ‘wouldn’t want to comment’ on a collision that took place in Muff last Friday, as it is under Garda investigation, it has generated a strong conversation on the need for traffic management in the village.

Colr Crossan said he visits the village two to three times a day and has ‘noticed that traffic travels at high speed and, on occasion, I can see that people are not watching the road’.

He told how he also continues ‘to be concerned’ about ‘an apparent lack of Garda resources and I feel that, if we had a more visual Garda presence in Muff, Burnfoot and Bridgend, it would help’.