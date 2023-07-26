Delargy urges Executive formation to consider All-Island Strategic Rail Review

The draft report – published on Tuesday – includes proposals to reopen a Derry to Portadown rail link and to develop a cross-border spur from Derry to Letterkenny.

The Foyle MLA said: “An efficient, reliable and frequent rail service is key to delivering a first-class transport system and to connecting towns and cities across the island, as is the norm across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The publication of the draft review this week is a step in the right direction and highlights the need for increased investment in rail infrastructure.

Pádraig Delargy

“We need to develop our rail network in the north, particularly in the north-west, to unlock economic opportunities and ensure workers and families have better public transport.