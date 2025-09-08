Derry and Donegal group meet with Liz Kimmins over rail connectivity
It has been described as a ‘very constructive meeting’ that allowed NWRDG members to highlight the importance of cross-border collaboration at a national and regional level.
The group said the recommendations of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review to connect both Letterkenny and Derry to the existing rail network at Portadown must be delivered delivered.
The NWRDG welcomed the Minister’s ring-fencing of £1m in 2025-26 for progressing the All-Island Rail Review proposals.
The group also made the case for a review of rail links along the Atlantic Economic Corridor from Derry to Letterkenny, Sligo, Galway, Limerick and Cork.
The NWRDG is a partnership of Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.
