Derry and Donegal group meet with Liz Kimmins over rail connectivity

The North West Regional Development Group (NWRDG) has met with the Department for Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, to discuss rail connectivity to Derry and Donegal.

It has been described as a ‘very constructive meeting’ that allowed NWRDG members to highlight the importance of cross-border collaboration at a national and regional level.

The group said the recommendations of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review to connect both Letterkenny and Derry to the existing rail network at Portadown must be delivered delivered.

The NWRDG welcomed the Minister’s ring-fencing of £1m in 2025-26 for progressing the All-Island Rail Review proposals.

From left, Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development, Information Systems & Emergency Services at Donegal County Council, An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Colr. Paul Canning, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration with Derry City and Strabane District Council ; Colr. Emma McGinley, DCSDC; Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins, Colr. Sandra Duffy , DCSDC and and chair of NWRDG; and Alderman Derek Hussey, DCSDC.

The group also made the case for a review of rail links along the Atlantic Economic Corridor from Derry to Letterkenny, Sligo, Galway, Limerick and Cork.

The NWRDG is a partnership of Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

