Derry campaigners deliver petitions defending free travel for over 60s

Campaigners travelled by train to the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) Public Transport Policy Division office in Belfast to directly deliver petitions signed by thousands defending free travel for the over-60s.

A copy of a Derry City & Strabane District Council motion opposing DfI proposals to change the age of SmartPass eligibility from 60 to 65 or 66 and restrict SmartPass use was also hand delivered.

Local campaigner Maeve O’Neill, a former People Before Profit councillor in Derry, was amongst those who travelled.