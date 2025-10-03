Derry City’s clash with Sligo Rovers postponed until Sunday due to Storm Amy
The League of Ireland Premier Division fixture has been called off with weather warnings in place in Derry, Donegal and Sligo.
"Due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Amy and with an amber warning for high winds in place in Derry and an orange weather warning in place in Sligo, a decision has been made to postpone tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium between Derry City and Sligo Rovers.
“This decision has been taken in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Council, PSNI, Irish Red Cross, and both Clubs. The fixture will now take place on Sunday, October 5 at 4pm,” the FAI said this morning.
All match day tickets for the original fixture will remain valid for the game on Sunday afternoon.