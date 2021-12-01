Derry flooding hotspot awash with surface water after heavy rain

Flooding on the Foyle Road on Tuesday.

Cars and buses struggled to make it along the Foyle Road at Coshowen. The thoroughfare was submerged under around a foot of water and looked more like a ford on a river than a main route into the city.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy who posted footage of the flooding said he recently raised the issue during last week’s Infrastructure Committee.

He said Councillor Patricia Logue had also held an onsite meeting with Department for Infrastructure (DfI) officials.

Councillor Logue said: “It’s intolerable that residents have to live in constant fear of flooding to their homes and the surrounding area. Especially just a few weeks out from Christmas.

“Just last week the issue of flooding in the Foyle Road area was raised at the Assembly’s Infrastructure Committee by local MLA Pádraig Delargy. He has called on the Minister to intervene as a matter of urgency and resolve these recurring flooding issues.

“Regular flooding has been ongoing there for many years. The residents that I have been in contact with are demanding that remedial measures are carried out to address these repeated occurrences."

Overnight flooding at Glenanne just off Foyle Road.