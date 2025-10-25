Derry & Strabane Council has confirmed traffic, travel and other arrangements ahead of the Hallowe’en Festival getting under way.

People have been advised to use public transport where possible, with additional services being operated by Translink on Halloween night, both to and from the city and on Foyle Metro services.

Road closures will be in place from Tuesday to Thursday, 2pm until 10pm at Magazine Street Upper, Butcher Street, Ferryquay Street, Upper Strand Road, Bishop Street within, The Diamond, Fountain Street and Kennedy Street.

Shipquay Street, Bank Place, Union Hall Street, Magazine Street, will close from 12 noon each day and New Market Street from 5pm.

The ‘Carnival of the Dead’ Halloween parade makes its way along Strand Road in 2024. Photo: George Sweeney

There will be no city centre on-street parking Tuesday to Thursday, with full road closures on Pump Street, London Street, Artillery Street and Upper Magazine Street.

From Tuesday to Friday upper Strand Road from Sackville Street junction will only be accessible to taxis and goods vehicles loading from 12pm to 12am.

“Businesses and residents who park in the City Centre (Walls Within) are advised to ensure their vehicles have exited the City Centre before 4pm as large volumes of visitors arrive for the event and moving vehicles can cause risk to life,” the Council said.

There are closures and partial closures for all or parts of the festival at Bishop Street Society Street car park, Victoria Market, Queen’s Quay and Strand Road.

One of the groups who took participated in the Halloween parade. Photo: George Sweeney

Accessible drop-off points include Custom House Street, Bishop Street Without and Strand Road and accessible carparking is at Victoria Market Carpark from October 28 to 31 and Strand Road Carpark on October 31.

The City Walls will be closed to the public from 5pm to 10pm Tuesday to Thursday, with the only section remaining open from the Millennium Forum to Bank Place.

General car parking is available at Foyleside and Quayside, Foyle Road, Ulster University (Lawrence Hill), Carlisle Road, William Street, Foyle Arena, Spencer Road, Oakgrove School, Duke Street and former Waterside Health Centre.

From October 28 to 30 the Council Car Park on Strand Road will be open to the public.

Fort George Car Park will be open on Hallowe’en night only for event car parking.

There’s a quiet space at the Guildhall daily 12noon to 9pm, and 10pm on Hallowe’en night. Parents/ carers can pick up ID Me safety wrist bands at the Guildhall information point.

Festival and Events Manager, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said: “With Hallowe’en taking place on a Friday this year I would advise that visitors check out all the traffic and travel information, particularly on Halloween night, so they can prepare ahead. Regular updates will be posted on the Derry Halloween and Council social media platforms throughout the festival."

"I would also appeal to everyone to follow the guidance of our stewards and the PSNI – they are there to keep the event running smoothly and everyone safe. We are so looking forward to the event this year but we need everyone to play their part and help us deliver a safe and enjoyable celebration."

For further details check derryhalloween.com