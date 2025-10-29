Derry Halloween Trail cancelled for Thursday night due to weather warning

Derry City and Strabane District Council has taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night’s Awakening the Walled City Trail event due to weather warnings for strong wind and rain, although Friday’s main celebration is still planned to go ahead.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is part of the city’s world famous Derry Halloween celebrations, which began last night with illuminations, installations, and performances right across the city centre.

The decision was taken after a weather warning was issued for strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, which is day three of the four day festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no weather warnings in place for this evening, Wednesday night’s event will go ahead as planned from 6pm – 9pm.

Revellers converge on Derry’s city centre on Tuesday evening for the opening of the 2025 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

Head of Culture with Council, Aeidin McCarter, said while disappointing, health and safety was the main priority in making the decision.

“We have been monitoring the weather situation throughout the week and have made the decision to cancel the outdoor element of tomorrow’s event. This is always a risk when staging any outdoor event and while this is very disappointing – particularly for our events team and performers who have put so much effort into planning and creating this experience - health and safety is always the main concern.

“Thankfully the forecast is fine for today and we can go ahead with the Trail events as planned, so we look forward to welcoming visitors this evening. And plans for Friday’s night’s main Halloween celebrations are still in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With more people expected to attend this evening we would advise that you check the traffic and travel information, and be mindful that large crowds are expected which may put pressure on parking. Plan your journey in advance and use public transport if possible.

Fantastic costumes worn at the 2025 Halloween festivities in Derry’s city centre. Photo: George Sweeney

“We apologise for any disappointment and promise a spectacular show this evening and Friday.”

Indoor events in the Guildhall and other venues will go head as planned on Thursday, with children’s shows and activities scheduled throughout the day, as well as a live performance by popular local band Ports at 9.30am under the Samhain Moon.

For information on the Derry Halloween programme go to derryhalloween.com or download the trail for this evening.