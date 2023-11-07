Derry MLA seeks meeting over roadworks disruption on busy Culmore Road

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has requested an urgent meeting with the local council and road officials to find a solution to ongoing disruption with roadworks in Culmore.

The Foyle MLA said residents have raised concerns with his office about the major disruption over the weekend past in the Culmore area resulting from ongoing roadworks.

“One of the main concerns raised is the lack of notice about the weekend closure, with residents reportedly only informed of the decision on Friday.

“This left people with no time to prepare for delays and disruption on what is a very busy road, not only for residents, but also visitors in and out of the city."

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy has raised concerns over the disruption on Culmore Road. Pictured are tailbacks along the road due to lane closures over he Halloween festival.

There have also been concerns raised over lane closures along the route over the Hallowe’en festival to facilitate road resurfacing.

Mr Delargy said there is no doubt the work going on is necessary to complete the new cycle path and greenway “which will make a huge difference”, but he said that it is vital those who will face disruption are considered and informed when decisions are being made.

“I have requested an urgent meeting with the Department of Infrastructure and Derry & Strabane Council to again highlight the concerns of residents and find solutions on how communication around any further road closures can be improved to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that Council is aware of the concerns raised about traffic congestion at the weekend.

Traffic lights on the Culmore Road during the recent works.

"The Culmore Greenway is a major infrastructure project and efforts are being made to keep disruption to a minimum during its completion,” a spokesperson said, adding:

"Resurfacing works were successfully completed over the weekend and now move to the next stage.

"Council will continue to work with the Department for Infrastructure and contractors to progress the project with minimum impact on road users over the coming weeks.”

Also responding to the points raised by Mr Delargy, a Dept for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Resurfacing works associated with the new Culmore Greenway Project have been carried out on Culmore Road over the weekend of Friday 3 November to Monday 6 November.“The Department worked closely with the council and contractor to facilitate the work operations and traffic management arrangements to ensure the works could be completed as quickly as possible and to minimise inconvenience to the travelling public.”

The department said the contractor erected Variable Message Signs in advance of the works informing the public of the closure and details were posted on the Trafficwatch website.

Its spokesperson added: “The works progressed well over the weekend and the road fully reopened on Monday morning as planned.“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank road users and locals for their patience while this improvement scheme was completed.”

The Culmore Greenway is expected to be completed by March 2024 and it will link into a rapidly expanding network of walking/ cycling/ running routes in the north west.

Work is under way at the Bay Road Bridge and Greenway and this is expected to be completed by April 2024, while the Muff to Three Trees Greenway project is on course to complete by March 2024.