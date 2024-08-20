Derry & Strabane councillor hails A5 bollards as essential measure to prevent accidents
Sinn Féin councillor Caroline Devine described the installation of bollards at a lay-by at Victoria Bridge is an essential measure.
“I'm delighted that after a lot of emails and follow up with the DfI Traffic Division the bollards have finally been installed on the lay-by at Victoria Bridge.
“I have been working on this matter since July last year following concerns raised by local residents,” she said.
Colr. Devine said the measure will help prevent accidents.
“This means lorries and other vehicles will no longer be able to park here and block the sightlines for motorists coming out onto the A5 from Victoria Bridge.
“Given the history of accidents on the A5, this measure will help to improve the safety of road users on this stretch of the road (until the new road is built),” she said.
