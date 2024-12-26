Derry traffic warning due to ‘large body of standing water’ between Prehen and Newbuildings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People travelling between Derry and Strabane have been urged to exercise caution due to a build up of surface water on a section of road between Prehen and Newbuildings.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at Strand Road issued a traffic advisory on Boxing Day morning.

The police force warned: “Motorists travelling along the Victoria Road are advised to take care due to a large body of standing water. It's near to the Everglades Hotel on the Newbuildings side.”