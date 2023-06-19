DfI praised for repairing bridge and pothole near Park and committing to grass-cutting

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Leonard welcomed progress on a number of local issues.

He praised the department for fixing the Kilgort Bridge between Park and Claudy, for filling a large pothole in the same area, and for committing to a schedule of grass-cutting.

The newly elected councillor for the rural Sperrin area said: “I welcome progress on a number of local issues following representations to the Department for Infrastructure.

The Kilgort Bridge before repairs were carried out.

“My thanks to DfI Roads for repairing the pothole hazard on the Learmount Rd near to Gortscreggan Rd following my request.

They have also confirmed that the first schedule of grass cutting in the rural Sperrins area (Aughabrack/Craigbane/Cranagh/Dunamanagh/Park/Plumbridge) will be completed by 11th July.

“Finally, many thanks to Caoimhe Archibald MLA for her support in helping to get the Kilgort Bridge repaired and to DfI for carrying out the work.”