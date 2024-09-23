Donemana land to be vested by DfI to allow for road verge strengthening
DfI has confirmed it proposes making an order to vest certain land along the B49 Longland Road under the Local Government Act (NI) 1972 and The Roads (NI) Order 1993.
"The Department proposes to acquire the land for the provision of a verge strengthening scheme at B49 Longland Road, Donemana, County Tyrone,” DfI stated in a public notice.
Maps of the land may be inspected, by appointment, during office opening hours at offices of the Department, 1, Crescent Road, Derry BT47 2NQ and Headquarters, 3rd Floor, James House, 2-4 Cromac Avenue, Belfast BT7 2JA.
An electronic copy may also be obtained by emailing dfiroads. [email protected].
"Anyone who wishes to object to the proposed vesting order being made must write to the Divisional Roads Manager, Department for Infrastructure, Roads Western, County Hall, Drumragh Avenue, Omagh BT79 7AF or e-mail [email protected] before October 29, 2024, giving their reasons,” DfI stated.
